Nana Ama McBrown attended the wedding reception of Special Ice owner Ofori Sarpong's second daughter, Mandy, on Saturday, October 7

At the ceremony, the actress met and interacted with her former bosses at UTV, including Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson

The videos of McBrown with Despite and others have warmed hearts online as fans share excitement over them

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown was a guest at the wedding reception of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong's second daughter, Mandy.

Mandy and her partner, George Locher, were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the North Kaneshie Presbyterian Church.

The young couple climaxed their wedding with a plush reception at the Grand Arena at Osu in Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown attended the wedding reception of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

McBrown was one of the many prominent Ghanaians who attended the reception. She arrived in the company of Okay FM/UTV presenter Abeiku Santana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Wearing a green corset dress, McBrown looked gorgeous as she moved to take a seat with Santana.

McBrown chats with Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson

Moments after sitting down, the actress was spotted in the company of Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

She hugged the two who were her former bosses at UTV before engaging in a conversation with Despite.

McBrown also interacted with Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei at the reception.

McBrown's fans excited by her interactions with Despite, others

The videos of McBrown at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding sparked excitement from her fans. The excitement stemmed from rumours in the past that McBrown had fallen out with Despite and his family after leaving UTV to join Onua TV.

debrah.kwame said:

Atamfo eni awu oooo

whats_up_gh said:

S3 mo ani Awu … mo anim atwa ))))

kobby_mcbernards said:

no bad blood…maturity at its highest peak

constanceowusu98 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️these people are cool, it just we the fans who like creating unnecessary drama

Videos of Despite, Ken Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama at wedding of Ofori Sarpong's daughter

The white wedding of the young couple comes two days after they held their traditional marriage ceremony.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Mandy's traditional wedding turned out to be a big celebration with many prominent personalities in attendance.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present were NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The videos also impressed many social media users because of what they described as the good looks of the groom in his colourful kente outfit and showered praises on him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh