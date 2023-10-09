Okyeame Kwame quoted a video of animals being killed at an abattoir and shared his disgust at himself for partaking in the consumption of meat earlier in his life

The rapper, who is now a vegan, said he was surprised at himself that he did not realise earlier that consumption of animal protein was bad

He advised Ghanaians against the consumption of meat and said it was animal cruelty, sparking reactions on social media

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has stirred reactions after voicing his passion for veganism and animal welfare. The artiste, once an avid meat consumer, quoted a video shared on X depicting animals being killed at an abattoir and shared how disheartened he was by the act.

has sparked a flurry of reactions on the app. He expressed profound surprise at himself for not realising the implications of consuming animal protein earlier in his life. In the post, he wrote:

I can’t believe I took part in this cruelty for over 40 years . Why didnt I see it was barbaric ? Why didn’t I see earlier that I could live without animal protein ? Why did my parents do this ? Food for thought -let’s think about our food.

The rapper's newfound passion for veganism is driving his commitment to animal welfare has got much talking. He passionately advised fellow Ghanaians to reconsider their meat consumption, citing concerns over animal cruelty. His plea has ignited a debate on social media.

Not everyone was on board with Okyeame Kwame's perspective. Some Ghanaians who hold a deep affection for meat have accused the rapper of hypocrisy, pointing out that plants are living organisms as well, and they, too, deserve consideration.

Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miki_djan said:

Based on what principle do you draw the line between animal life and plant life?…

Kwaben_Agyemang commented:

Plants have life too bro Stop the plant cruelty

matthiasteyegh reacted:

The bible said God has given us dominion over all the species of the land and birds of the air. Gyimii no yɛ too much

