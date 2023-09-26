Okyeame Kwame has urged Ghanaians to work on themselves rather than relying on politicians to fix their problems for them

The seasoned musician quoted a tweet asking which leader would be the best for Ghana and said none of them would be of any help to the country

The musician's comments sparked anger from many Ghanaians, who felt he was absolving the leadership of the country of all blame

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has encouraged his fellow citizens to focus on self-improvement rather than placing the burden of national development solely on politicians.

The musician's message comes at a time when political discourse and expectations are running high amidst the #occupyjulorbihouse demonstration, telling Ghanaians that lasting change begins with individual efforts.

Responding to a question about which political leader would be the best choice for Ghana's future, Okyeame Kwame asserted that no single leader, no matter how capable, can single-handedly fix all of the country's challenges. In his tweet, he declared,

You, Naa, you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work.

Okyeame Kwame's perspective advocates for a shift in mindset among Ghanaians, which did not sit right with many of them.

The musician said he believes that the collective impact would improve the nation if each citizen takes responsibility for improving their health, nurturing positive attitudes, strengthening their families, and excelling in their professions.

Many Ghanaians expressed frustration with the musician's sentiments, believing that his remarks exonerated the political leadership from accountability for the country's challenges.

Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

When you're done, make are you don't get sick. Build your own school, hire your own teachers, your doctors, build your own roads, etc

by what u are saying then don't even need leaders and leadership if we are responsible for fixing the country while we have appointed people to be the head of that

Senior.. I still don't think you get it.. If the system is broken, no matter how you fix yourself in a broken system it won't work.

Stonebwoy joins protests for better Ghana

In another story, Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations on Saturday, September 23.

The award-winning musician arrived on a motorbike to support the organisers of the three-day protests in Accra.

The video of the dancehall artiste bonding with his fans garnered views and massive reactions from online users.

