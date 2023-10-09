King Promise has shared his excitement after Mohammed did the Terminator dance; the dance moves to his Terminator song after he scored against Newcastle United

The footballer and his teammate Kurt Zouma celebrated by effortlessly doing the dance after equalising for West Ham

Many Ghanaians were pleased with how Kudus was promoting Ghanaian musicians on an international platform

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise expressed his delight when he witnessed professional footballer Mohammed Kudus break into the popular Terminator dance, a dance move associated with King Promise's hit song, after scoring a crucial goal for West Ham United against Newcastle United.

The footballer's love for Ghanaian music and dance was on full display as he celebrated his goal alongside teammate Kurt Zouma.

The beautiful moment occurred during a keenly contested Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United. Mohammed Kudus, who hails from Ghana, became an instant hero among both football and music fans when he scored a vital equalising goal for his team. The joyous occasion prompted Kudus and Zouma to celebrate with the iconic Terminator dance move, popularised by King Promise's music.

King Promise, took to social media app X to express his excitement. He shared a video clip of Kudus and Zouma enthusiastically performing the dance alongside his Terminator track. In the comment section of the post, Ghanaians hailed Kudus for promoting Ghanaian music and culture on a global stage.

Kudus receives love from Ghanaians

gyan_pasco said:

This year Kudus is performing more than the Government

QweciFigures reacted:

Kudus is doing a lot for the entertainment industry more that the creative arts minister

chrisdad_kojo wrote:

·This Guy is really promoting Ghanaian music

Stonebwoy excited after Kudus goal

In another story, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, a favourite of football star Mohammed Kudus, attended a match to witness Kudus' first English Premier League goal, which occurred during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

In an enthusiastic video shared on Snapchat, Stonebwoy celebrated Kudus' achievement by running around the stadium and shouting, "That's my boy".

The video quickly went viral, showcasing the strong support and pride Ghanaians have for their compatriots excelling in different fields.

