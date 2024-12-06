Stonebwoy's kids, in a video, visited actress Nana Ama McBrown's kids' lounge in East Legon for a fun time

Jidula and Janam got their hairdos at a plush salon and barbershop before riding scooters and having their moment at a swing

The video of Stonebwoy's kids at Kids Lounge by McBrown triggered positive reactions from fans online

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's two kids, Jidula and Janam, got people talking during their recent visit to actress Nana Ama McBrown's kids' lounge for a fun time.

Stonebwoy's kids, Jidula and Janam, visit Nana Ama McBrown's kid's lounge. Photo source: @jidulaxii

Stonebwoy's kids visit McBrown's kids' lounge

Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla took to her Instagram page to share a video of her narrating their adventure-filled day at the Kids Lounge by McBrown Centre at 1 Dei Street in East Legon, Accra.

In the video, the dancehall musician's two kids visited the lounge's luxurious hair salon and barbershop to get new hairstyles.

They showed off the beautiful scenery in the building, including a kids-themed pedicure room and shopping centre, where kids' clothes and other items are sold.

Jidula and Janam flaunted their new hairdos and left the salon and barbershop to ride on scooters and swing in the lounge's premises before leaving to go home in the evening.

In the social media post's caption, Stonebwoy's daughter expressed her excitement about visiting Nana Ama McBrown's kids' lounge, calling the experience a 'magical' one. She also referred to the plush centre as her 'new favourite place'.

She wrote:

“The @kidsloungebymcbrown experience was magical. My new favourite place 💁🏽‍♀️💇🏾‍♀️💃🏾🕺🏾.”

Below is the video of Stonebwoy's kids at Nana Ama McBrown's kids' lounge:

Stonebwoy's kids' video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iamprincejoey commented:

"Dr and CJ di3 God Use windows keys o Ctrl + c, and he did Ctrl + v."

darkovibes659 said:

"This girl is very mature 👏."

_lucky.diva commented:

"Bhim fans are intelligent, not like some people I know 😂😂😂😂I come in peace, please."

bhurny_dictah said:

"You guys are looking amazing 😍."

kaye.prince commented:

"That is my little BHIM princess. Very smart 😂😂😂."

amosgreen8 said:

"She’s good at advertising. Nice one there 😂."

pinogh7 commented:

"Mummy’s photocopy paa ooo. Eiii 😍👏."

eyramj.___ said:

"Janam 😂😂 Slay/Sleigh 😂Did you mean Christmas 🎅 Sleigh 🛷? 😂😂😂Adorable."

