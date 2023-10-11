Ghanaians and Nigerians have clashed over who the rightful owner of popular song One Corner by Patapaa was

The feud all began when a lady on TikTok @missasakee shared a video of her dancing to the tune, and the dispute brewed in the comment section

Nigerians argued that they popularised the music, so they deserved credit for it, while Ghanaians rebutted that the song was Ghanaian as it was sung by a Ghanaian

A social media beef erupted as Nigerians and Ghanaians engaged in a heated debate over the rightful owner of the popular song One Corner by Patapaa.

Ghanaian musician Patapaa Photo Source: Patapaa GH

Source: Facebook

The dispute began when a video posted on TikTok by @missasakee showed her dancing to the famous tune, sparking a lively discussion in the comment section.

Nigerians claimed credit for popularizing the song, arguing that their dance challenges and social media trends played a significant role in its international recognition. They argued that the song transcended borders largely due to Nigerian influencers and content creators who embraced it.

On the other hand, Ghanaians asserted that the song belongs to Ghana, as it was created by Patapaa, a Ghanaian artiste. They pointed to the fact that the Twi lyrics and the artiste behind the hit were unmistakably Ghanaian, and this should be the primary basis for ownership.

Ghanaians and Nigerians clash over Patapaa's One Corner

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yvonne said:

It’s a Ghanaian song please

πρόεδρ a Nigerian said:

Nigerians made it trend

wrote:

Y’all it’s a Ghanaian song not 9ja!!!! Please!

Amara❤️‍ commented:

Na Ghana music but na Nigeria make am blow

Akosua Biamah wrote:

Is ndwom Nigeria language listen to the song plus the language.It’s a Ghanaian song

Ghanaians clash with Nigerians over West Ham video

In a similar story, West Ham United made a promotional video hyping Mohammed Kudus and used Burna Boy's City Boy song in the background.

The song choice did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaians, who complained about West Ham using a Nigerian song instead of a Ghanaian one.

Nigerians in the comment section trolled Ghanaians, suggesting that Nigerian music was far ahead of Ghanaian music, so it was normal for the club to use a Naija tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh