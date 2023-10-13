Ghanaian blogger Alex Charming and his girlfriend got married on October 13, 2023

A video of them walking to the AMA HQ to perform their marriage rites has surfaced on social media

Many people have congratulated the newly wedded couple as they dazzled in their wedding outfits

Famous Ghanaian blogger Alex Charming tied the knot to his Italian-based Ghanaian girlfriend on October 13, 2023.

Alex Charming weds lover at AMA HQ

A video of Alex Charming and his girlfriend arriving at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Headquarters in Accra for their civil wedding ceremony emerged on social media.

Their wedding outfits

The blogger slayed in a white long-sleeved shirt and a black bow tie. He covered up with a black suit, and for the bottoms, he wore a black pair of trousers.

The bride slayed in a white corset dress with a thigh-high cut. She slayed in a pair of white heels and held a flower bouquet.

They were all smiles as they walked into the premises to join other couples who were getting married.

What is a civil marriage?

A civil marriage is a marriage performed, recorded, and recognised by a government official. Such a marriage may be performed by a religious body and recognised by the state.

This type of marriage is governed by Marriages Act (Cap 127) and is the only and strictly monogamous legal means of marriage in Ghana.

Video of Alex Charming and his girlfriend walking to the AMA HQ to say their marriage vows.

Many congratulate Alex Charming as he weds girlfriend

Congratulatory messages poured in for Alex Charming and his girlfriend as they tied the knot.

paula_amma_broni said:

Congratulations Alexxxxx

ghinsight said:

Congrats to you @alexcharmingdotcomm

greygroupafrica said:

Congratulations Alex

