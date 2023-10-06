Dr Osei Kwame Despite's three sons were spotted at the traditional wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong

They wore matching white short-sleeved shirts and trousers, all in white

Many people talked about their striking resemblance and how handsome they looked at the ceremony

Three of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons, Saahene Osei, Ernest Ofori Osei and Osei Kwame Junior, were spotted at the wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong.

Three of Osei Kwame Despite's sons at the wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Osei Kwame Despite's three sons are all grown up in a video

In the video, the three sons of Osei Kwame Despite were captured together as they clad in white at the lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

They looked tall and handsome as they wore matching short-sleeved shirts and trousers. Osei Kwame Junior and Ernest Ofori Osei wore traditional leather slippers, while Saahene Osei wore shoes.

Video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's three sons at the wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong.

Ghanaians gush over Osei Kwame Depite's sons

Many people talked about the striking resemblance between Osei Kwame Despite's sons, Osei Kwame Junior and Saahene Osei. While others were of the view that Ernest Ofori Osei looked very much like his father.

ameyaw112 said:

The first and third lookalike paa

nhyirah_blaq said:

Amanfoɔ (Ladies) prayer request .

lateef_blessings said:

I am just happy Money makes it beautiful

yungmonygh said:

This guys dey suffer the way ladies dey mention demma name for Alpha hour

margaretsarpomah said:

Different mother's but strong bond❤️❤️

faustina.boadi.391 said:

See how they humble themselves, not we the Dr Mansa’s tomatoes sellers' Children, how we behave paaa

lloydgee1946 said:

Ei the first guy resembles him oo

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie said:

Shw3 ni f3oh God am I a chicken???…

slizeee__ said:

Abeg someone should tag the one in glasses wai

Video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite arriving at the wedding ceremony.

Videos from the wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter surface

YEN.com.gh reported that videos from the plush wedding of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, have surfaced on social media.

There was a rich display of culture and wealth at the traditional wedding ceremony of the newly wedded couple. YEN.com.gh gathered videos from social media about how the ceremony went.

Source: YEN.com.gh