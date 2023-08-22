A beautiful lady's weirdly crafted corset gown has sparked massive reactions on social media

She kept a straight face while the camera scanned through her outfit and accessories

Many people lashed out at her fashion designer for crafting the outfit in this way

A gorgeous woman has gone viral after a video of her in a strangely crafted corset gown emerged on social media.

Woman in strangely crafted corset gown. Image Credit: @asoebiafrica

Woman in tight corset gown goes viral

In the video, the woman was seated as a guest at a function as she flaunted her beauty.

The cameras captured her beauty while she kept a straight look while rocking a gold-framed pair of glasses.

Her makeup was flawless, and her eyebrows were neatly done and bright. The red lipstick she wore brightened her look.

Focusing on her corset attire, the top piece was made of cold and hand-beaded with gold beads. The bust was carved, which gave the outfit a strange appearance.

The bottom part was made of a sparkling black material that accentuated her curves.

Watch the video here.

People react to a video of a lady's strangely crafted corset gown

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their views on how the woman looked in her corseted dress.

Others also called out her fashion designer for not tailoring the outfit perfectly.

neka_love40 said:

She's all snatched heavily

adaberrys_signature stated:

It’s how these babes stay ready for the camera for me

the skincare.pharmacist remarked:

She looks uncomfortable

breya__lit remarked:

It looks like she actually needs air to breathe

hottiebims said:

My mom taught me to say nothing of I have nothing good to say... mute, muter, mutest

pretty_sushi stated:

This one na bulletproof o

juicy_giftyy said:

Wetin be this God arrest that woman and her tailor

mur_thriftbox stated:

Wetin this corset don use him eyes see for Naija tailors and wedding guest mouth no fit talk am

