Ghanaian Couple Who Resembles Kennedy Osei And Tracy Goes Viral, Bride Rocks Criss-Cross Kente Gown
- A beautiful Ghanaian couple who resemble Kennedy Osei and his gorgeous wife Tracy are trending on Instagram
- The young bride looks elegant in a splendid kente gown designed by Sima Brew for the Traditional wedding
- Ghanaian bride Doreen looked charming in different hairstyles to match her wedding dresses
Ghanaian bride Doreen and her good-looking husband have awed some social media users with their wedding ensembles and beautiful photos.
The classy couple, who resemble Kennedy Osei and his beautiful wife Tracy, wore stunning kente outfits for their traditional wedding.
Ghanaian bride Doreen slays in a criss-cross kente gown
The gorgeous bride, Doreen, with a short hairstyle, looked radiant in a turtle-neck kente gown designed by Sima Brew for the traditional wedding.
She wore an elegant beaded earring and a gold bracelet, while the groom wore a matching kente wrap and sunglasses.
Ghanaian bride Doreen looks impeccable in a shiny lace gown
The beautiful bride looked fabulous in a white lace floor-sweeping dress and a stylish veil for her white wedding.
She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup as she smiled graciously in the wedding portraits.
The groom, Mr Bansah, wore a classy white jacket and black trousers at the lavish wedding.
Ghanaian bride Doreen looks glamorous in a sleeveless bridal robe
The melanin beauty glowed in a sleeveless lace bridal robe with embellishments for her makeup and hairstyle session.
Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride Doreen and her husband's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
cavenbeauty__ stated:
Ei, who else is seeing Kency
mizz_events stated:
Ahhh! This is some serious resemblance. Please, the two families owe us a photoshoot
afia___amponsah1 stated:
It’s giving Kency2020
awura_baibe stated:
Kennedy Osei, is that you??
Joycelynengmann stated:
I thought "Kency"
twisticonlenz_official stated:
This beautiful a❤️❤️
phenomenal_veeve stated:
Kency’s look alike
beyonddesigns_gh stated:
Kency is still in our minds
Bennyzdelight stated:
Lookalike paa nie
m_anwaaa stated:
@_kennedyosei @aprilsveriown Please, your lookalikes ☺️
Source: YEN.com.gh