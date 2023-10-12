A beautiful Ghanaian couple who resemble Kennedy Osei and his gorgeous wife Tracy are trending on Instagram

The young bride looks elegant in a splendid kente gown designed by Sima Brew for the Traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Doreen looked charming in different hairstyles to match her wedding dresses

Ghanaian bride Doreen and her good-looking husband have awed some social media users with their wedding ensembles and beautiful photos.

Ghanaian bride Doreen, Kennedy and Tracy Osei rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @nabiimagery

The classy couple, who resemble Kennedy Osei and his beautiful wife Tracy, wore stunning kente outfits for their traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Doreen slays in a criss-cross kente gown

The gorgeous bride, Doreen, with a short hairstyle, looked radiant in a turtle-neck kente gown designed by Sima Brew for the traditional wedding.

She wore an elegant beaded earring and a gold bracelet, while the groom wore a matching kente wrap and sunglasses.

Ghanaian bride Doreen looks impeccable in a shiny lace gown

The beautiful bride looked fabulous in a white lace floor-sweeping dress and a stylish veil for her white wedding.

She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup as she smiled graciously in the wedding portraits.

The groom, Mr Bansah, wore a classy white jacket and black trousers at the lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Doreen looks glamorous in a sleeveless bridal robe

The melanin beauty glowed in a sleeveless lace bridal robe with embellishments for her makeup and hairstyle session.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride Doreen and her husband's wedding photos

cavenbeauty__ stated:

Ei, who else is seeing Kency

mizz_events stated:

Ahhh! This is some serious resemblance. Please, the two families owe us a photoshoot

afia___amponsah1 stated:

It’s giving Kency2020

awura_baibe stated:

Kennedy Osei, is that you??

Joycelynengmann stated:

I thought "Kency"

twisticonlenz_official stated:

This beautiful a❤️❤️

phenomenal_veeve stated:

Kency’s look alike

beyonddesigns_gh stated:

Kency is still in our minds

Bennyzdelight stated:

Lookalike paa nie

m_anwaaa stated:

@_kennedyosei @aprilsveriown Please, your lookalikes ☺️

