Famous Ghanaian personalities across diverse industries were honoured at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Media General's Beatrice Agyemang emerged as the Woman of the Year along with Berla Mundi, who received the female Young Achiever award

Apart from the women, top-tier sports figures such as Asamoah Gyan and Kudus were also celebrated for their achievements in the year under review

A-list Ghanaian personalities won honours for their achievements in the year under review at the esteemed 2023 EMY Africa Awards hosted by the founder, Daniel Kojo Soboh.

They received accolades for their remarkable contributions to their fields and society on Saturday, October 14.

EMY Africa Awards: Beatrice Agyemang, Kudus, Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi, and others win at EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: berlamundi/asamoah_gyan3/kudus_mohammed.

Source: Instagram

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and attacking midfielder Kudus received the Continental Icon and Sports Man of the Year awards, respectively.

Two acclaimed women in Ghana's media landscape made the list of winners during the event. Media General's Beatrice Agyemang won the Woman of the Year award, while Berla Mundi received the female Young Achiever award for 2023.

Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah clinched the Actor of the Year award at the prestigious event over film personalities such as John Dumelo and Lil Win.

