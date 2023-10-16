Tariq Lamptey has received a huge upgrade in his FIFA Team Of The Week rating card as his ratings shot up from 75 to 84

In a video shared by Brighton & Hove Albion FC on their official TikTok page, a happy Tariq held up his new card with a bright smile on his face

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited to see the Ghanaian star get the recognition he deserved

Ghanaian football sensation Tariq Lamptey has achieved a remarkable upgrade in his FIFA Team of the Week rating card. Lamptey's ratings have soared from a respectable 75 to an impressive 84, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Tariq Lamptey receives Team Of The Week card Photo Source: officialbhafc

The exciting news was shared by Brighton & Hove Albion FC via their official TikTok page. In a brief video clip that quickly went viral, Tariq Lamptey could be seen holding up his newly upgraded FIFA card with a smile of joy on his face.

Lamptey's incredible boost in his FIFA rating was a recognition of his extraordinary skills and consistent on-field performances.

The video's comment section was ablaze with excitement and support from fans, particularly Ghanaians, who were overjoyed to see their football star finally receive the recognition he truly deserves. A featured Team Of The Week card means a player receives extra boosted stats than normal in the FIFA game based on their real-life performances.

Tariq Lamptey makes Ghanaians happy

ręûš said:

I use this card and it has everything good defending good shooting (sometimes), insane dribbling and passing is better than it looks. I rate it 9.7/10

LiL SWaYYY reacted:

Abonten vibes❤️‍shine broo

Blue 4lyf said:

my man Tariq Lamptey

Riley_officialcommented:

Love you my rb or should I say lb

Joseph Paintsil complains about his ratings card

In another story, Joseph Paintsil, in a hilarious video, complained bitterly about the ratings given to him on his FIFA rating card.

The Ghanaian midfielder ranted to his teammates and said he deserved way better and even suggested he may even be faster than Mbappe.

His club, KRC Genk, shared the funny video on their TikTok page and many Ghanaians in the comment section were in love with how outspoken he was.

