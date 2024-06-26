Abu Trica, in a photo he shared on his Snapchat page, flaunted the keys to his brand new Lamborghini, which had been in the pipeline for a while

The young businessman has yet to share footage of the vehicle itself, but the car keys indicated that the vehicle was finally in

He also made a post on his Facebook page announcing the acquirement of the luxury vehicle, telling his followers to prepare contributions to fuel the vehicle

Agona Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica has taken to social media to flaunt the keys to his new Lamborghini, sparking excitement among his followers.

The young entrepreneur shared a photo on his Snapchat page, showing off the keys to the luxury vehicle, which has been anticipated for some time.

Agona Swedru businessman Abu Trica Photo Source: abutrica

Source: Facebook

While Trica has yet to reveal images or footage of the car itself, the display of the keys confirms that the Lamborghini has finally arrived. This announcement marks a significant milestone for Trica, who already owns an expensive BMW i8, a vehicle which became the talk of the town recently when he was spotted driving it in Swedru.

In addition to his Snapchat post, Abu Trica also made a public statement on his Facebook story, seemingly announcing the acquisition of the high-end vehicle. He humorously encouraged his followers to fill up their mobile money wallets and prepare to contribute to fueling the car. The young entrepreneur has always been the flashy type. Recently, a video of him flaunting large stacks of cash went viral, sparking questions about the source of his wealth.

