Strika showed Dr Likee his hardcore side when he attacked the latter in one of their latest skits

Strika who was acting like someone who had been cheated by Likee made his senior olleague 'run for his life'

The young actor was so serious impresssive that he got many people wondering if it was real or an act

In one of their latest skits, young actor Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, has been involved in a hilarious altercation with Ras Nene.

The two clashed over food that had been bought by Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee, after Strika started eating.

The altercation formed part of the script of one of the latest skits Strika and Ras Nene have shot since the former joined the latter's team.

Strika 'attacked' Ras Nene in a skit and got many surprised Photo source: @streetreaction1

Strika fought Ras Nene for cheating him out of money

The story of the skit had the Beast Of No Nations star faking himself as a physically challenged boy to beg for alms with Ras Nene leading you.

After one of their rounds, Nene took Strika to an eatery to buy food. He went to fetch water to wash his hands and returned to find Strika already eating the food.

He confronted the boy who angrily replied Nene had been cheating by using him to work without any financial rewards. He went further to bathe Nene with the rest of the food before Papa Kumasi, Shifo, and others intervened.

Watch the video below

Strika's act with Ras Nene impresses Ghanaians

Even though Strika was only performing an act on Ras Nene, the serious with which he executed it got many followers impressed.

EMMANUEL AKULUGU said:

So Striker is this acting? Asem b3n nie

Plexus International limited said:

real or acting?

Atuahene_Bernardo_Karma said:

obiaa w) ne master...

Confirm @77 said:

Aka you have meet your meter

Dr Likee drops skit with Strika as hero, fans hail boy's skills

Meanwhile, Dr Likee's first movie project with young actor Strika, after promising to help him is ready.

Dr Likee shared a trailer of their project, which has the Beast Of No Nation star as the main hero.

The trailer got many impressed by Likee's show of support and Strika's impressive performance while acting. Some even felt the project deserves to be on Netflix.

Source: YEN.com.gh