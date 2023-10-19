Asamoah Gyan has thanked musician Kwabena Kwabena after the singer praised him and called him his favourite footballer

The ex-Black Stars captain shared a video of Kwabena Kwabena showering praises on him and appreciated his kind words

Kwabena Kwabena said that Asamoah Gyan was one of the best footballers he has ever witnessed

Former Ghanaian national football team captain Asamoah Gyan expressed his gratitude towards renowned musician Kwabena Kwabena after the singer publicly declared him as his favourite footballer. Gyan took to his Instagram page to share a video of Kwabena Kwabena showering him with praise.

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan Photo Source: Asamoah Gyan, Kwabena Kwabena

Source: Facebook

In the heartwarming video clip, Kwabena Kwabena described Asamoah Gyan as one of the best footballers he has ever had the pleasure of witnessing. He went on to commend Gyan's extraordinary skills, his dedication to the sport, and his exemplary leadership on and off the field. Kwabena Kwabena's words resonated deeply with Gyan's fans and admirers.

Asamoah Gyan, who is affectionately known as the "Baby Jet" in football circles, responded to the video with a touching message of thanks. He expressed his gratitude to Kwabena Kwabena for his kind words and described the singer's support as a source of inspiration. He captioned the post saying,

Thank you soo much legend @kbkbmuzic God bless you. I will make sure I will pay you a visit within this days

Asamoah Gyan and Kwabena Kwabena warm hearts

asamoahgyan3_fans said:

This is great from both of you. All successful people should inspire each other like this

albyablord commented:

Awwww how sweet.... only witches will hate BABYJET

owusu9247 reacted:

Kwabena your eye open waaa Gyan 3 is a great legend, He is my favorite and 2nd in the world.

Asamoah Gyan praises Kudus

In another story, former Black Stars striker Kudus after he scored his first league goal for West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny Newcastle United victory.

Asamoah Gyan said Mohammed Kudus was on his way to becoming a world-class player.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh