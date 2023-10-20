In a quest to teach her daughters about the history of Ghana, Yvonne Ayew sent them to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum

They toured the venue and took memorable pictures which she shared on her Instagram page

A video of their tour was also shared as netizens filled the comment section with heart emojis

Ghanaian professional footballer Dede Ayew's wife Yvonne Ayew and their two daughters, Inaya Ayew and Maha Ayew, visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum to learn more about their Ghanaian roots.

Dede Ayew's family at the Kwame Nkrumah Park. Image Credit: @elaliaaa

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Ayew and her daughters visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum

Yvonne Ayew shared an adorable video of the adventure she and her daughters had at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum on her Instagram Reels sections.

They toured the outside area of the park as well as the indoors as they learnt about the works of the late president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the caption of the video, she shared a memorable speech from Dr Kwame Nkrumah in English.

After the speech, she wrote a message in French about the importance of educating the future generation about their history.

Mrs Ayew mentioned the names of great African leaders and their relevance in history. She wrote:

"It is important to educate future generations. Great African men do great things (Sekou Toure, Thomas Sankara, etc.). But today, what remains of their heritage? Our children! The leaders of tomorrow ✨ the agents of change. Let’s educate them ✍."

Video of Yvonne Ayew and her daughters exploring the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Photos of Yvonne Ayew and her daughters at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Dede Ayew and family flaunt plush lifestyle in Paris

In another related story about the Ayew family, YEN.com.gh reported that lovely photos of them having a good time in Paris had surfaced on social media.

Adorable photos of them dining and jetting off from the French country were posted on Mrs Ayew's Instagram page.

The memorable photos melted many hearts on social media as they talked about how beautiful they are as a family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh