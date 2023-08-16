Ghanaian footballer Dede Ayew spent the summer holidays in Paris, France, with his wife, Yvonne Ayew, and their daughters

Adorable photos of them dining and jetting off from the French country were posted on Mrs Ayew's Instagram page

The memorable photos warmed the hearts of many online users as they talked about how beautiful they are as a family

Ghanaian professional footballer André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew, took his family to Paris, France, for the summer holidays.

Dede Ayew and his family in Paris

Nottingham Forest player Dede Ayew was in Paris, France, with his wife, Yvonne Ayew, and their two adorable daughters, Maha and Inaya.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, @elaliaaa, Mrs Ayew disclosed that they spent the final days of the summer holidays in the French country.

They were seen, in the carousel post, having a good time in a garden as they sat around a table and dined.

They were also seen leaving the airport together as a united family when they left the French city in their private jet.

Dede Ayew showed how he is a loving father when he hugged and kissed one of his daughters on her cheek.

Below are lovely photos of Dede Ayew and his family on vacation in Paris, France.

People react to photos of Dede Ayew and his family on vacation

Many people who commented on the photos talked about how beautiful Dede Ayew's family is as they showered them with love and heart emojis.

Others also noted the striking resemblance between Dede Ayew and his first child, Inaya.

mymy.editkp stated:

Big girl looks too much like her daddy

lineakouwa said:

Oh there !!! How beautiful are these!! beautiful family ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

sophyaiida remarked:

♥️♥️♥️ beautiful family

major_sulleyman stated:

Ayew families to the world

kalombo_raslyne said:

Family First ! May God protect you

michele__say remarked:

How beautiful is all this?

coumba.henriette said:

Beautiful couple = beautiful kids goals machallah ❤️

Dede Ayew's first daughter graduates

Yen.com.gh reported that Dede Ayew's older daughter, Inaya Ayew, graduated from her IB Primary Years Programme.

Photos from her graduation got many, including her aunt Imani, congratulating and celebrating her.

