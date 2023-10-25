Ras Nene, in a video, met a young boy by the roadside he recognised from a viral video and praised his talent

The actor proceeded to offer him a movie role and said he looked forward to seeing him on set

Many Ghanaians praised Ras Nene for showing the young boy love and shared their admiration for him

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene showed his kindness and support for a young boy he recognised from a viral video. The actor's gesture has earned him praise and admiration from many Ghanaians.

The viral video showed Ras Nene meeting the young boy by the roadside and immediately recognised him from a video he had seen earlier. With a warm and welcoming smile, Ras Nene approached the boy and conversed with him.

Ras Nene praised the young boy for his incredible talent and the joy he brought to many through his dance moves. The young boy, who was clearly thrilled by Ras Nene's kind words, could not hide his excitement.

What touched the hearts of many Ghanaians was Ras Nene's next move. He not only recognised the young boy's talent but also offered him a role in an upcoming skit. Ras Nene expressed his eagerness to see the young talent on set, and the boy's eyes sparkled with joy and gratitude at this incredible opportunity.

Ras Nene warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Twumasi Samuel645 said:

May God bless you Ras Nene you are a good person

roseopokuafriyie commented:

May God take you higher

Nana Boamah 9388 reacted:

Wonder boy nono piawww piawww

Kyekyeku and 39/40 thank Ras Nene

In another story, Kyekyeku and 39/40 made an appearance on The Delay Show and shared their experience on their recent trip abroad and their rise to stardom.

The two young movie stars, who gained stardom from featuring in Ras Nene's skits, shared how they met Ras Nene and their journey to the top.

Many Ghanaians were happy about how much the two young actors' lives have transformed and praised Ras Nene for his impact.

