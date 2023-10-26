Don Little and fellow diminutive actor Amankwah Trump, in a funny video, teased each other over who needed the most cushions on their car seat

The two actors showed the number of cushions on their car seats and asked two bystanders who looked on as the hilarious contest unfolded to judge

The pair tried to prove to one another that they needed fewer cushions to help them operate their vehicle

Ghanaian actors Don Little and Amankwah Trump, in a video, engaged in a friendly competition over who needed more cushions on their car seats. The two diminutive actors had many social media users laughing as they trolled one another and tried to prove a point.

The video, which was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral, showed the two actors bantering about who required the most cushions to sit comfortably in their cars. The two movie stars playfully teased each other as they counted the number of cushions on their car seats.

As the good-natured contest unfolded, Don Little and Amankwah Trump decided to seek a fair judgment from two bystanders who happened to be present. These amused onlookers gladly agreed to be the judges of this unusual but entertaining competition.

The two actors showed off the interior of their vehicles as they tried to outdo each other, each attempting to prove that they needed fewer cushions to comfortably operate their vehicles.

Don Little and Amankwah Trump get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kingsley Adu commented:

Amankwa is taller than don little so he has won the battle

ohenebagodfhadha0 reacted:

did i hear from don litlle that Amankwaa should open the car key

Dollar man said:

very interesting but don little own be good than Amankwaa

Don Little gets stopped by police

In another story, Ghanaian actor Don Little was cruising in his Toyota Corolla when he got stopped by two friendly police officers.

The funny actor cracked jokes with police personnel as they conversed with him, sparking reactions on social media.

Folks who chanced on the video of the incident wondered why the police had stopped the actor and cracked jokes about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh