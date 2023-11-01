Two of Ghana's influential personalities have just shared a photo moment online

The photo was shared by the artist, who is the founder of the Red Clay Studio in Tamale

The picture of these two changemakers has awed many netizens who consider them role models

Ghanaian artiste, Ibrahim Mahama has shared a photo of himself with the billionaire industrialist, Ibrahim Mahama.

It's unclear why the two changemakers met or how recent the photo is but the artist's post suggests the two met at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The photo of these two Mahamas has inspired their followers, as they look forward to sharing such moments someday.

Founder of RedClay Studios calls Ibrahim Mahama "The Real Oga"

Ibrahim Mahama who sold his artwork for a million dollars in 2021 was honoured when met the other Ibrahim Mahama at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

In a post on social media, the artiste said his joy meeting his namesake, saying:

With the real Oga Seniorman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. Always an honour meeting big brother.

They both share a lot in common. Apart from their stellar efforts in their respective careers, the two Mahamas have a strong passion for mentorship and philanthropy.

The millionaire artist channelled proceeds from his art into repurposing aeroplanes to inspire young learners in deprived parts of the Northern Region. The place has also become an attraction for tourists.

The billionaire industrialist, Ibrahim Mahama recently donated tractor loads full of relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Netizens react to the two Ibrahim Mamahas inspiring photo

Many netizens were awed by the photo and shared their remarks about the two Mahamas whom they consider role models.

okuntakinte said

I’ve been waiting for this picture my whole life!

paapaosman said

Finally Ibrahim Mahama vs Ibrahim Mahama❤️

sorcharichardson said

Finally, a chance for people to realise you are two different people!

Industrialist, Ibrahim Mahama dedicates a luxurious excavator to his late mum

Earlier this year, Yen.com.gh reported on Ibrahim Mahama's decision to name a $6 million Liberher 9400 excavator after his late mother.

The industrialist said it was an honour to do something this significant to honour her mother.

