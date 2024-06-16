Ghanaian dancer Afronita has confirmed that she is no longer living in the same hotel with Abigail after BGT

The University of Ghana student added that she has extended her stay in the UK

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video on Instagram

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, has opened up about her relationship with Talented Kidz season 14 winner Abigail after they placed third at Britain's Got Talent in London.

In a viral video trending on Instagram, the founder of Afrostar Kidz disclosed that she is no longer in contact with Abigail because they booked a short stay at the hotel to rehearse for BGT, so they have gone their separate ways after the competition.

added they are both still in London with their families but don't see each other.

The young CEO revealed that she has extended her stay in London, although school has reopened for tertiary students at the University of Ghana.

Afronita and Abigail rock matching outfits

For their viral dance video, female dancers Afronita and Abigail looked classy in designer denim outfits.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mjblinks stated:

did u guys listen well kra de hotel dem book together were dem stay der for de program, now dem finish so everyone dey en corner dis one too does it mean dey are no more together habaa

Amosuzanne stated:

This is sad, Ghanaians don't like unity

mabynarh12 stated:

I love her regardless

missportia_nk stated:

So it’s true?

Derbyabena stated:

She's so sad and you can feel it in her voice cos she genuinely loved Abigail and likewise Abigail toothe adults should do away with their beef and allow these kids come together

nana_ama_darkoa stated:

Both parents are making this issue if I were them would rather inspired both of them to work harder for good deals getting 2nd runner up on bgt is not a joke but it’s unfortunate the parted ways now I feel sad

Dorkenventures stated:

Wahala for obibini

mj.blinks stated:

Remember day isn't family even family members don't always live together so if there are in separate places is dis too a problem

cr.ystal466 stated:

The bgt producers ended their stay at the hotel,the rest if the contestants want to still continue to stay u do so on your own, that's all she was trying to stay,Abi family decided to move out ,so what is the issue now

Cutemyi stated:

@afronitaaa come On Girl!!! Forget Everyone and get together with Abigail! Please!! You both Deserve Eachother! Nobody was On that Stage Dancing with You guys!!! If You both leave Eachother!!!! That’s Gonna Be your end! G O D matched This Union in Heaven! Do the needful and S h a m e Us All!!! .

