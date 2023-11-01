Asamoah Gyan has reacted to news that his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, has taken part of his property after a 3-year divorce battle in court was finally settled

Gifty Gyan was reportedly awarded GH¢ 25,000 monthly stipend, mansions, cars, and land in the divorce settlement

Reacting to the issue, Gyan seemed unbothered about the situation, dropping a tweet many found difficult to decode

Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has broken his silence following the recent court ruling on his long-standing divorce battle with ex-wife Gifty Gyan. The court's decision, which was reached on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, has awarded significant assets and monetary support to Gifty Gyan, sparking reactions.

Football star Asamoah Gyan Photo Source: Asamoah Gyan fan page, Gifty Gyan

Source: Facebook

In the divorce settlement, the Accra court ruled that Asamoah Gyan's mansion in the United Kingdom is to be handed over to Gifty Gyan as compensation, along with a four-bedroom house at Spintex.

The court has imposed a monthly payment of GH¢25,000 on the former Black Stars captain for the upkeep of their three children, although this does not cover school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and other childcare expenses.

Additionally, Gifty Gyan will now take custody of a BMW vehicle and an Infiniti owned by Asamoah Gyan as part of the divorce settlement.

As the news of this significant divorce settlement broke, Asamoah Gyan took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. In a tweet that left many scratching their heads, he wrote,

If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I'm matured, and you have 2 pts and you're going to find public sympathy, then it's cool. You are very funny. This is deep, so think about it .

While the tweet did not directly address the divorce settlement, it appears that Asamoah Gyan is choosing not to engage in public sympathy-seeking or controversy.

Asamoah Gyan;s reaction sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

calebeshun explained

Simply mean the way that society often values public perception over truth or justice. Always someone who is good at manipulating public opinion may be able to get away with bad behavior,

boldhead777 reacted:

I understand baby Jet, this is just a small fraction of his wealth

itsmeabdallah72 said:

You will be alright champ, every strong man got ups and downs. But we won’t sink .

Gifty Gyan meets Emelia Brobbey

In another story, Emelia Brobbey, after recently moving to the US, met the ex-wife of former Black Star captain Asamoah Gyan in a video.

The actress was overjoyed to meet Gifty, who had her two adorable kids in her company.

Emelia and Gifty took photos and caught up on old times, to the delight of many netizens who watched the video shared by Emelia on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh