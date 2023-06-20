Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has revealed what the name of her memoir would be if she publishes her

She made this known after some fans shared books with her photo in them that mimicked Yvonne Nelson's just-released book

The social media personality revealed that the book might be called Sky, and it has garnered some reactions from netizens

Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor known, privately as Nana Abena Korkor, has said that if she writes a memoir and publishes it, she would title it Sky.

Abena Korkor reveals she would name her memoir Sky if she were to write it Photo credit: @missabenakorkor

In a photo shared on Instagram by actress and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger, known privately as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Abena Korkor's image was used as a book's cover with the title I Am Not Abena Korkor.

The book has been shared across social media after successful actress Yvonne Nelson's book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson went viral. Abena Korkor unexpectedly replied to the photo, stating that if she were to write a memoir, it would be called Sky.

This title may have been inspired by the ever-changing nature of the sky, synonymous with Abena Korkor's life, which has been marked by highs and lows, moments of brightness and darkness, according to the socialite revealed about herself on some occasions on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the book with the caption:

The book we are waiting for

Abena Korkor replied saying:

Sky may be the real name #Sky

See Afia Shwarznegger's post about Abena Korkor below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abena Korkor's comment about her memoir

Some Ghanaians had different opinions about the photo and Abena Korkor's comment. Some netizens shared funny comments about it, while others stated that mentioning the names of the men involved serves them right

gm_shoppingcenter commented:

Konkonsa will be on the cover page with his widely out

baronwan_ commented:

@queenafiaschwarzenegger I laugh run enter bukom banku bleaching container inside.

d9nmatt commented:

Yvonne Nelson has set Ghana and Nigeria on fire pressure everyone. Indeed the book is booking

obaapa.sikapa commented:

It serves the men right, they don’t want humble girls, Next time

