Mzbel has added her voice to growing concerns about her son, Adepa, and his social life

This comes after the child's explosive takes on the existence of God during an interview

Mzbel said Adepa's take influenced parents to advise their wards to stay away from him in school

The 10-year-old son of Ghanaian singer and socialite Mzbel caused a frenzy online with his unpopular opinion on the existence of God.

The boy, Adepa, now known as Okomfo Black, opined that he doesn't believe there is a God and that he was created by no deity but his mother.

This triggered netizens to react, with many berating Mzbel for allowing his son to express such strong takes at his age and not shielding him from the effects.

Mzbel confirms suspicions about his son Photo Source: Mzbel

Mzbel confirms suspicions that Adepa has been shunned in school after his take

10-year-old Okomfo Black's explosive atheist take online threw a divide between many netizens.

While some supported Mzbel for allowing his child to express himself freely, others berated her for giving the room.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, one concerned netizen threw in his suspicion that parents were likely to advise their wards to shun Adepa's company. He wrote:

“After the spectacular and ear-catching interview of #okomfoblack, at his age and the in-depth knowledge he has about our ancestors, at school and his neighbourhood, I know the African Ghanaian Christians will start advising their children never to make him their friend, but the good thing is that the gods and the ancestors got your back always champion.”

Mzbel in response to the concern raised by the netizen said, "Yes, it's already happening at his school."

Netizens react after Mzbel confirms suspicions that his atheist's son was losing friends at school

Netizens have reacted to the effects of Adepa's take on his social life.

David Mets said:

It doesn't matter; after all, you told him that you created him, other parents also have their right to inform their children to stay away from "a man made child", or?

Enoch Adjetey said:

Since his mother single handedly created him as he said, then the same mama should create friends lyk him for him to associate himself with. After all after when God created Adam , he created Eve for him or?.....

Nana Agyeiwaah wrote:

Is better they warn Thier wards to stay away from him. He will be a bad influence.

Obaapa Tyna added:

Since you have the right to tell your son you created him, other people also have the right to tell their children what they want.....

Rsmary Ashitey posted:

But our bible admonishes us not to yoke with unbelievers so why should my child associate with a child who do not believe in my God..If air pollution is not allowed why should i allow human pollution.

