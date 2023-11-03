Mzbel has revealed that parents are advising their children to stay away from her son, following his remarks about religion and God

The singer's son Okomfo Black earlier in a radio interview had revealed that he did not believe in the existence of God and rather served his ancestors

His comments did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaian Christians who bashed Mzbel for raising her son in a non-Christian way

Ghanaian singer Mzbel shared that her son's controversial views on religion have led some parents to advise their children to stay away from him but revealed that she was not bothered.

Mzbel and her son Photo Source: Mzbel

Source: Facebook

Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, expressed his disbelief in God during a radio interview, instead professing his commitment to ancestral worship.

Okomfo Black's comments created a stir, especially among the Christian community in Ghana. Many criticized Mzbel for raising her son with beliefs that differed from the predominant Christian faith in the country. On social media, fans expressed their worries that other parents might encourage their children to avoid Okomfo Black because of his unconventional views.

In a Facebook post, Mzbel acknowledged these concerns and confirmed that such incidents were already happening. This revelation has added fuel to the ongoing debate about how parents should train their children in terms of religion.

Mzbel sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

se.queen said:

The parents need to search for knowledge them self, I’m proud of you

_little_snow_xo commented:

He said God is not real. He got all those things he has been saying online the mom has a lot to do the boy is smart, but just help him change his mindset

esikum_tabia reacted:

Careful, ma'am, you are a good business woman. Let it not affect your business.

Mzbel defends her son

In a related story, Mzbel has broken her silence after a video of her son Adepa denouncing God went viral on social media.

She reiterated her son's beliefs in an Instagram post, which she has deleted, and also on her Instagram stories.

She advised her fans to reflect on the fact that they are gods and that there is no God.

Source: YEN.com.gh