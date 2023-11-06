West Ham United have celebrated Mohammed Kudus by sharing a video compilation of his performance against Arsenal with a Black Sherif tune in the background

The football club were excited about Mohammed Kudus' performances since joining the football club, bagging 5 goals in 7 games

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited to see Mohammed Kudus get the recognition he deserved

English football club West Ham United has honoured one of its star players, Mohammed Kudus, in a unique way. They shared a video compilation of Kudus' outstanding performance against Arsenal on TikTik accompanied by Black Sherif's Simmer Down.

The club's decision to celebrate Mohammed Kudus comes in light of his exceptional contributions since joining the team, and the club's social media team have been sharing numerous videos of Kudus. In just seven games, the Ghanaian midfielder managed to net an impressive total of five goals, which is a remarkable feat for a player at a new club.

Fans, both from Ghana and around the world, were quick to respond to the video. In the comment section of the TikTok video, Ghanaians were thrilled to see Kudus receive the recognition he deserved. Many lauded his skills and exceptional performances, while others expressed their pride in seeing a fellow Ghanaian excel on the international stage.

Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal

In another story, footage of Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal has gone viral, and it has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

In the 49th minute, the midfielder received a beautiful long pass on the right side of the Arsenal goal, took an incredible first touch and slotted the ball into the net.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their happiness about Kudus' goal, celebrating his seamless integration into his new club.

