Renowned Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea had his home completely renovated for free after he and his wife welcomed their baby girl.

The miraculous transformation of his living space was all made possible by the benevolence of a kind-hearted businessman.

Nana Tea announced the arrival of his daughter, who he calls Asesewa Princess, on Facebook. Several people on Facebook congratulated him on the arrival of his princess.

A collage showing the house before and after the renovation

After announcing her safe arrival, the CEO of BCK Paints, Evonet Construction Ltd, and BCK Graffiato Paint stepped forward to offer his generosity. The CEO pledged to renovate Nana Tea's residence entirely for free.

This incredible gesture didn't end with mere words; the CEO and his team swiftly assessed the property the same day the offer was made.

Without delay, they commenced work, transforming the place from terrazzo to tiles, upgrading the interior with new paint, graffiti finish, stone works, and even enhancing comfort with the installation of air conditioning.

The renovations also included changes in furnishings, from couch leather to ceiling, creating a remarkable overhaul of the entire living space.

Amidst his overwhelming joy, Nana Tea expressed his deep gratitude, attributing the transformation to the favour of God and the kindness of the CEO.

He acknowledged the incredible speed at which the renovations were completed and marvelled at the generosity that turned his living space into a luxurious haven without any cost to him.

