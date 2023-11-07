Former Black Stars player Emmanual Agyeman-Badu has tied the knot in a private ceremony

The former Ghanaian midfielder looked dapper in a designer suit and shoes for the luxurious ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful couple on their blissful nuptials, wishing them a happy married life

Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his beautiful girlfriend are trending online after their stunning wedding photos surfaced online.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian professional player wore a black shirt, a stylish jacket and perfect-fit trousers while rocking his signature haircut.

Agyeman-Badu and Asamoah Gyan rock white stylish outfits. Photo credit: @badu8

Source: Instagram

Agyeman-Badu's wife looked radiant as she flaunted her smooth skin in a red floor-sweeping lace dress.

The beautiful woman wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

Former Black Stars player Agyeman-Badu looks dapper in kaftan

The newest member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club looked dashing in a two-piece kaftan as he posed beside his plush car.

Check out the photo below:

Some social media users have commented on Agyeman-Badu's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Osagyefo Kdm Tutu stated:

The operation supports a brother in the brotherhood!. Properties are already protected!

Desmond Nkumi stated:

God richly bless your union bro

Mar Salty stated:

Bro, I want you to remember Hakim's PRINCIPLE

Samuel Ibrahim stated:

Didn't he hear about our formal Captain

Prince Lamptey stated:

Marrying is not the issue ooo but sustaining it is the issues

Kendrick Gh stated:

Dem dey kiss or na eyes close photo

Citizensfitgh stated:

Please don’t put your property in her name i don’t trust her hmm

____signature_____ stated:

Are men still getting married in 2023?

enyo_austina stated:

My crush is getting married ooh, broken heart, akye me❤️

Pretty Bride And Her Sister Confuse Ghanaians As They Rock Matching Kente Gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rose, a Ghanaian bride, who looked amazing at her multi-day wedding ceremony in a gorgeous structured gown.

In a matching kente gown, the bride's sister upped her style game to cheer on her sister on her wedding day.

Social media fans have applauded the stunning sisters for displaying love and harmony in the widely shared videos.

Ghanaian Vendors Plan Free Wedding For Couple

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a group of Ghanaian wedding vendors who supported a young couple by planning a free wedding for them.

Narrating how they met, the bride-to-be revealed that the man accidentally knocked down a little girl the first day he offered her a free ride.

The video of the heartwarming love tale has gone viral on social media, making it the talk of the town.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh