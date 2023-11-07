Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live, shared his opinion on Twene Jonas and said he speaks sense, but people refuse to listen

The dancehall star made the statement while addressing internet sensations, stating that Jonas was the only one he liked

Many people in the comment section were surprised to see Shatta praising Jonas, as he had previously said he had no idea who Jonas was

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale took to TikTok Live to express his views on popular social commentator Twene Jonas, surprising many fans with his unexpected praise. The artiste said the outspoken internet figure actually speaks sense.

During the TikTok Live session, Shatta Wale addressed various internet personalities, singling out Jonas for his positive impact. He stated that among all the internet sensations, Twene Jonas was the only one he genuinely appreciated. He acknowledged that Jonas sometimes throws jabs at him, but he has realised he makes reasonable arguments.

This public acknowledgement came as a surprise to many fans who recalled that Shatta Wale had previously claimed not to know who Twene Jonas was. It seems that Shatta Wale has now changed his stance on Jonas.

Shatta Wale's comment about Twene Jonas speaking sense caught the attention of many netizens as they were stunned by the artiste's praise.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

saviouradetorgood asked:

I thought you said you don't Know the Almighty Twene Jonas

belovedkumah commented:

u will continue to b champion... I like the way u spoke about twene Jonas. u are a hero. u did not attack back but rather know he was trying to talk

sagasty Gh wrote:

3wiase obia wc ne master mpa Shatta wale kora wc ne master Twene Jonas is GOAT @Twenejonastv

Shatta Wale praises Eddie Nketiah

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale praised Ghanaian-British footballer Eddie Nketiah for his first Premier League hat-trick.

Nketiah, 24, who plays for Arsenal, scored three goals against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 28.

Shatta Wale's uplifting words in celebration of the striker's historic footballing achievement gathered reactions.

