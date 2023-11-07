Nana Ama McBrown is trending after assisting some pedestrians, including schoolchildren and elderly women, to cross the road in some parts of Accra, Ghana

The media personality looked classy in a white dress while posing with some loyal fans and other celebrities

Some social media users have commended Onua Showtime for supporting this great initiative

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has joined the list of celebrities supporting the national road safety campaign by respecting the zebra crossings initiative by celebrity blogger Kobby Kyei.

Nana Ama McBrown poses with SHS students during a road safety campaign. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

The Onua Showtime host wore a stunning white short-sleeve jumpsuit that she styled with black strappy sandals to complete her look.

Nana Ama McBrown, famous for slaying in glamorous hairstyles, didn't disappoint with her voluminous curly hairstyle and mild makeup.

Anita Akuffo assists schoolchildren in crossing the road

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Anita Akuffo looked sporty in a black top and matching pants as she joined the Respect The Zebra Crossing initiative.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_keenozbags stated:

Gather here your favourite part, which is the chewing of the maize. This woman doesn’t live to please anyone, kraaa.

Efuajacks stated:

Nana can't go without food I just love that about her

mayaa_a.may stated:

@efuajacks food is life, my sister

tonykwarteng8 stated:

Hm, wow, mama, may my good God bless you. Wow, I wish you would have been Jesus' wife because you are so amazing

gods_fav_girlie stated:

See eerh Nana.!!! No words! Absolutely no words!!! Take your flowers live long! Continue to put smiles on the faces of many! Ayekoooooooo ❤️❤️❤️

