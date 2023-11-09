At a night honouring excellence, the 14th edition of the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards saw many deserving personalities receive honours

The prestigious 2023 event, which came off at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, UK, hosted renowned personalities on the black carpet

YEN.com.gh features stunning pictures of the A-list business and entertainment figures who graced the night on Saturday, November 5

A-list personalities added equity to the 2023 edition of the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards with their presence over the weekend at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, UK.

Singer and three-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, award-winning Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese, business founder Anthony Dzamefe, and hip-hop/Afrobeat musician D-Black were some notable personalities who graced the prestigious event.

Angélique Kidjo, Ama K Abebrese, and others grace 2023 GUBA Awards in the UK. Photo credit: gubaawards.

This year's event was hosted by the renowned media star Anita Erskine, aided by co-hosts Paul Carrick Brunson and James Sherwood.

The 2023 GUBA Awards celebrated historical heroes/heroines under the Honouring Beacons of Excellence and Inspiration theme. The event conveyed the power of determination, focus, and unity, marking the best of diversity and the achievements of role models and community organisations worldwide.

The night recognised individuals who persist and show great courage within their fields. See the visuals of the stars and A-list personalities on the black carpet below:

1. GUBA Awards founder Dentaa Amoateng MBE glows on the black carpet

2. Paul Carrick Brunson, Anita Erskine, and Dentaa Amoateng MBE pose in a photo

Actress Ama K Abebrese at the 14th edition of GUBA Awards

The picture captures singer Angélique Kidjo in scenes from the GUBA Awards black carpet

