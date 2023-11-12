Dancehall star Shatta Wale has lashed out against online trolls directed at fellow musician Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has attempted to halt online trolls targeting fellow artiste Stonebwoy for not being named in the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards nominations.

The musician's comments ride on the wheels of invectives directed at Stonebwoy for missing out on the Grammy nominees list.

Shatta Wale, known for dishing out denigrating remarks against Stonebwoy, urged fans to delete trolls while calling for support for the Activate hit singer.

"Bad mind, make I tell you something, it's time wasting. Everybody should delete the trolls. I don't rejoice over people's downfall. I'm telling you wisdom. It'll be good Ghana if Stonebwoy wins a Grammy Award," Shatta Wale said.

The annual Grammy Awards celebrates the best recordings, compositions, and artistes of the eligibility year as determined by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences members.

Stonebwoy and some Ghanaian musicians presented their songs for nomination, including Rocky Dawuni, Amaarae, MOG Music, and Juls. Unlike their Nigerian counterparts, no Ghanaian musician made the nominees list for the Grammy Awards set to be held in 2024.

Watch Shatta Wale's video below:

Shatta Wale's video generates diverse reactions

YEN.com.gh captured some of the mixed reactions. Some people thought Shatta Wale only wanted to tap into the trend.

@qwami indicated:

Facts sooorn.

@tifiks88 claimed:

Fanfooler, it's not coming from a good place in his heart .. he should mute.

@k_nipsey indicated:

This is fan fooling and we all know that; he is just tapping into the trend buh low key is smiling!

@gaanaboy stated:

You don't even need to like him or his craft to appreciate what he talk. Wale.

@SackBontaleAFC posted:

Best thing I have heard all day concerning Grammies … we need to be one to fight the Abonten fuor Musically .. the PhD for GH be too much … jezzz more greatness.

@Esenam101 indicated:

For the cameras, trust me.

Shatta Wale was ordered to pay $120,000 plus other damages to Wildaland Festival organisers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale has been ordered by a court to pay $120,000 to Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland Festival.

The Dancehall star has been ordered to pay interest on $120,000 from December 14, 2021, to the final payment date at a rate of 5.5%.

Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the Wildaland Festival held at the Shai Hills in 2021 but failed to do so despite receiving a total payment of $120,000.

