The Best African Music Performance was introduced by the Recording Academy this year

The new category was to help the Academy extend its coverage of African sounds

Ghanaian netizens share their reactions as Ghana misses its chance to be part of the first set of nominees for the category

Today, November 10, 2023, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

Ghana's Stonebwoy with his Angelique Kidjo assisted record, Manodzi was in consideration for the keenly contested category.

However, Ghana will miss as Stonebwoy failed to catch a slot in the nominee list, leaving the contest to Nigerian and South African colleagues, Burna Boy, Asake, Tyla, Davido and Ayra Starr.

Stonebwoy misses out on 66th Grammy nod Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy

4 Nigerians and 2 South Africans to battle for the first-ever Best African Music Performance category

As announced, Nigeria's Davido who has missed out in previous editions of the Grammy finally got a nod with his mammoth-hit single "Unavailable" featuring South Africa's Musa Keys.

Asake's collaborative efforts with label boss Olamide on "Amapiano" also earned the duo a nod, which many industry players predicted.

Burna Boy who is not new to the scheme got his place with his viral hit "City Boys, which has a lot of fans from Ghana including the internet sensations, Makola market women.

Nigeria's young diva, Ayra Starr and South Africa's new poster child for the thriving Amapiano genre Tyla have now made history as the first women to be nominated for the newly introduced Best African Music Performance category.

in an exclusive chat with music executive and entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh,

Netizens react to Ghana's loss in the first Best African Music Performance Category at the Grammys.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaian music fans, who were seeking to see more Ghanaians represented in the 66th Grammy Awards.

@drayy09 said

Stonebwoy should’ve been nominated for the Grammy Awards but Nigeria PR >>>>>>>

@NEBASARK said

If stonebwoy no get Grammy nomination sef 5 dimension is the best musical project released this year. No music album come close !!

GADBASIT said

What kraa must we do again eiii

@Sad_Dbee_ said

Nothing can change the fact that Stonebwoy really worked hard this year and also has the best Album in the country atm but it’s well his time will come

@Kwamedadziegh

At least @RecordingAcad should tell us there is ‘popularity element’ in the scheme. I’m quite disappointed.

@bigquammy05 said

Someone said it when that category was created that Ghana will not be represented in there but will be poster boys. We didn’t agree. They swerved us ‍♂️

@_OrbisRestituto said

this thing make tough oo.. herh

@profdublyn_zee said

Amarae and Stone deserved to on this list. Our artistes should keep pushing if they’re interested in this scheme and their time will come.

Stonebwoy to perform with Angelique Kidjo at her 40th-anniversary concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy has been invited by the 5-times Grammy award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, as she marks her 40th year in the music industry with a star-studded concert.

The concert will happen at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which will make Stonebwoy the first solo Ghanaian act to perform at the prestigious venue.

Source: YEN.com.gh