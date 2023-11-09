Stonebwoy seems to have already kick-started his 2024 performance calendar, after an eventful year in review

Today, November 9, 2023, one of the most patronised events in the US announced Stonebwoy as part of its performers

Cali Vibes will see Stonebwoy sharing the stage with some renowned names in music like Shaggy, Sean Paul

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall act has been announced as one of the performers billed for the 2024 edition of Cali Vibes Music Festival.

The three-day festival is set to take place at the Marina Green Park, Long Beach California from February 16 to 18, next year.

Many of his fans across the globe have begun counting down to the performance, having impressed many this year with his Europe tour.

Stonebwoy to perform in California with top Hollywood stars Photo Source: Instagram/Stonebwoy, Instagram/duttypaulInstagram/damianmarley

Stonebwoy to perform with Hollywood Stars like Sean Paul, Shaggy and More

Founded in 2017, the Cali Vibes Music Festival is one of the most significant reggae-focused events in the US.

In Africa, Stonebwoy is heralded as a leading voice when it comes to the reggae genre and is credited for championing an African strand of the genre dubbed "Afro Dancehall".

Stonebwoy joining the star-studded lineup will see him perform to an estimated audience of 75,000 with renowned names in Hollywood, some of which have become his collaborators over the years.

On his albums, Epistles of Mama and 5th Dimension, Stonebwoy featured Sean Paul and Shaggy who are all set to share the Cali Vibes Music festival stage next year.

According to Randy Walker, who is a media, music and marketing executive "Goldenvoice is the creator and producer of Coachella. So this is huge for Stonebwoy and the Ghanaian music industry."

Netizens react to Stonebowy joining the star-studded lineup for the 2024 Cali Vibes festival

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from fans who can't wait to see Stonebwoy thrill the mammoth Cali Vibes audience.

@KwasiSwatson said

Amazing stuff.... stonebwoy dey work roff

@EsqAboagye exclaimed

Stonebwoy has raised the bar for African Dancehall

@Kokejorge6 remarked

Does he even rest cos chale ❤️

Stonebwoy to become the first solo Ghanaian artiste to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was set to perform with Angelique Kidjo at her 40th-anniversary concert in London, joining several other performers.

This will make Stonebwoy the first solo Ghanaian act to perform at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

Source: YEN.com.gh