Just Like Mama Day Care staff surprises their founder on her birthday with a heartfelt visit to her home, expressing gratitude and admiration for her positive influence

The joyous occasion includes staff sharing personal reflections, prayers, and blessings, creating a touching celebration

The thoughtful gesture underscores the strong bond and positive work environment within the daycare, highlighting the importance of recognizing and appreciating leadership

Just Like Mama Day Care employees recently went the extra mile to celebrate their employer's birthday, turning the day into a memorable and heartwarming occasion.

In a heartening video shared on Instagram, the staff surprised their boss by visiting her home in the morning, creating an atmosphere of joy and appreciation.

The video captures the staff walking in, singing joyfully as they express gratitude and admiration for their employer.

A collage of some staff from Just Like Mama and Yvonne Nelson Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Each staff member shared personal reflections on their boss's positive impact on them, highlighting qualities such as kindness and the ability to inspire a go-getter mentality.

The celebration extended beyond words of appreciation as the staff gave their employer a thoughtful birthday gift, symbolizing their gratitude and well-wishes.

The atmosphere was warm as prayers and blessings were offered, creating a touching moment of unity and appreciation.

The heartwarming gesture showcased the strong bond between the employer and her dedicated staff, emphasizing the supportive and positive work environment fostered at Just Like Mama Day Care.

The celebration exemplifies the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of leaders in creating a thriving workplace community.

Watch the video below:

Yvonne Nelson Shares Her Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson expressed a birthday wish for a surprise call from her biological father, highlighting her ongoing quest to discover her paternal roots.

Yvonne's daughter joins in, wanting to talk to her unseen grandfather.

The actress shares her poignant wish, shedding light on the complexities surrounding her family history and the search for her father.

Yvonne Nelson describes her mum as wicked after she refuses to name her biological father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the strained relationship between Yvonne Nelson and her mother.

The Ghanaian actress claims her mother's lies and refusal to tell who her father is hurt her mental health.

In her memoir, she said her mother's actions were wicked and pleaded with her father to show up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh