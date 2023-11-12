Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson reveals her birthday wish for a surprise call from her biological father

Her daughter Ryn Roberts expressed a desire to talk to her grandfather, whom she has never seen

Yvonne has been on a quest to identify her birth father after DNA tests disproved her mother's initial claims about his identity

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson expressed her birthday wish, hoping for a surprise call from her biological father.

In a heartwarming moment, Yvonne's daughter, Ryn Roberts, sang for her mother and asked about her birthday desires.

Yvonne disclosed her longing to hear from her father, a quest she embarked on after DNA tests disproved her mother's initial claims regarding her father's identity.

"I'm hoping my daddy surprises me with a phone call today," she said.

Yvonne's daughter added that she would also want to talk to her grandfather, adding that she has never seen her grandpa before.

The actress, who has been on a journey to discover her birth father, shared this poignant wish, shedding light on the complexities surrounding her family history and the ongoing search for her paternal roots.

Yvonne Nelson Says She Is Still Waiting For A Call From Her Biological Father

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson shared on social media that she was still searching for or hoping to hear from her father.

Yvonne's mother, a crucial source in this matter, has consistently withheld the name of the person she had relations with to give birth to the actress.

After DNA tests contradicted her mother's named choices for her father, Yvonne Nelson initiated the search for her biological father and expressed this ongoing quest in a recent post on social media.

Yvonne Nelson describes her mum as wicked after she refuses to name her biological father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the strained relationship between Yvonne Nelson and her mother.

The Ghanaian actress claims her mother's lies and refusal to tell who her father is hurt her mental health.

In her memoir, she said her mother's actions were wicked and pleaded with her father to show up.

