Renowned gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng clashed on air during a recent interview on radio.

The exchanges between the two centred around Diana Asamoah's advice to Boateng regarding a Toyota car that was recently gifted to him by Prophet Bernard El Bernard.

Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng clash on Okay FM Photo source: Okay FM

Source: Facebook

Edward Akwasi Boateng sells pen drives and receives support

Akwasi Boateng, a famed gospel singer, was spotted hawking pen drives at a bus terminal in Kumasi a few days ago.

The video which went viral brought stories about how Adea Mepe Nyinaa singer had fallen on hard times despite owning 17 cars at some point in his life.

His story touched Prophet El Bernard of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries who presented the new car to the singer and promised to help look after his children.

Diana Asamoah admonishes Akwasi Boateng to put car to good use

Reacting to the news of the car gift to her colleague on Okay FM, Diana Asamoah suggested Boateng use the car for Uber services instead of personal use.

For her, since this was the second time Boateng had publicly begged for help, he should make better use of the expensive gifts acquired.

While still on air, host Abeiku Santana called Boateng to get his reaction to Asamoah's comments. Politely referencing a Bible verse, Boateng implied Asamoah was speaking nonsense.

Asamoah and Boateng traded light insults before Boateng abruptly hung up.

