While it's unclear what the musician's purpose for the visit is, his arrival with the pet has raised a lot of eyebrows

Many netizens have cautioned AY Poyoo, giving him tips on how to protect his pet goat in Nigeria

Ghanaian comic musician and internet sensation AY Poyoo has been spotted in Lagos, Nigeria, with his infamous pet goat.

The comic artiste took to Facebook to announce his arrival with a photo of himself and the pet.

Many netizens are interested to know what's in store for AY Poyoo as he explores the West African country.

Nigeria welcomes AY Poyoo and his goat

AY Poyoo's goat has become an internet sensation because of its behaviour displayed in the musician's skits and music videos.

Their moments together often garner significant traction online, as many Ghanaians are stunned by the idea that goats could make such good pets.

It's unclear whether AY Poyoo's visit to Nigeria is for work or leisure, but the musician and his companion have now crossed Ghana's borders, with many Nigerian fans looking forward to experiencing the man-and-goat relationship.

Scores of Nigerian netizens have reacted to AY Poyoo's post, with many concerned for the pet's safety.

Nigerians react as AY Poyoo arrives in Lagos with his pet goat

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Nigerian netizens as they reacted to At Poyoo's arrival.

Naija Flexing commented:

This is Lagos Shine your eyes bro

DJ SLIM OG GH exclaimed:

Omo u take this your along hahaha

Nathy Cash Gcfr cautioned:

Hold that goat very well ooo make them no chop am oooooo

Job DJakes Tudu added:

Welcome to the home of blown artistes. This trip is going to do wonders to your music career.

Itz Pizzy Pero said:

See celebrity goat don first me enter plane oo

Eze Ceebrain wrote:

But the goat get passport?

AY Poyoo's pet goat surprises Ghanaians at the beach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a viral video of AY Poyoo strolling along a sandy beach in Accra with his four-legged pet and companion.

Many Ghanaians were surprised by the goat's exceptional obedience as it calmly followed its owner wherever he went.

