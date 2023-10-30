Ay Poyoo, in a TikTok video, took his pet goat to the beach, and many social media users were surprised at how obedient the goat was

In the video, the goat calmly followed the musician everywhere he went without acting stubbornly like goats typically do

Many Ghanaians in the comment section said they did not know goats were capable of being good pets

Popular Ghanaian musician Ay Poyoo surprised many Ghanaians by taking his pet goat to the beach. What made the video more astonishing for many social media users was the exceptional obedience displayed by his four-legged companion.

Ay Poyoo and his goat Photo Source: omeboy_poyoo

Source: TikTok

The video, which has quickly gone viral, showed Ay Poyoo strolling along the sandy shores of the beach with his goat right by his side. Unlike the typical stubborn behaviour associated with goats, this one remained remarkably well-behaved and attentive, never straying from Ay Poyoo's side.

Many netizens expressed their astonishment in the comments section, with numerous Ghanaians admitting they had no idea goats could make such good pets. The video quickly gathered likes, shares, and comments as folks found the sight astonishing.

Ay Poyoo's goat, which has become an internet sensation because of its calm and composed behaviour, seemed to enjoy the beach tour.

Ay Poyoo and his goat get many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bra_Minkis commented:

He really try oo….turned the goat to a pet like a dog just to follow him around…..that’s like next level thing

kojochoices wrote:

But this guy has really trained the goat ooo wow. See how it’s following him everywhere

Steverhema said:

But am surprised how he has imprinted on the goat

melvin Owens reacted:

the goat is pregnant ooo, eeeiii na how

Kofi Kinata and his rabbit

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata posted a video of his new pet rabbit, which he named Star Boy.

In the video, he was seen rubbing on the snow-white fur of the rabbit and playing with it while it munched on a carrot.

The video made many people laugh, and Ghanaian rapper and vegetarian Okyeame Kwame advised him not to eat his new friend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh