Bisa Kdei, in a social media post, hit back at a troll who made a negative comment about his upcoming song, Yenko Di

The highlife singer did not spare the troll as he responded with a quick clap back, questioning if he wanted him to sing hymns

Bisa Kdei's response to the troll triggered laughter among other social media users in the comment section

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei hit back at a social media user who tried to disrespect him and his music.

Highlife singer Bisa Kdei claps back at a troll who criticised him for making 'Jama' songs. Photo source: @bisakdei

Source: Instagram

The Brother Brother coroner took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share a teaser of his upcoming song, Yenko Di, to create excitement and anticipation among his loyal fans.

Bisa Kdei also shared that the new song, a high-tempo dance rhythm which could potentially take over the airwaves, is expected to be released on digital music streaming platforms on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Social media troll criticises Bisa Kdei

The singer's social media post did not go down well with one unimpressed X user, who made a snide remark about his new music project.

Commenting on Bisa Kdei's post, the user @Addai69905Addai criticised him for constantly making dance songs (Jama).

He wrote:

"Wo de3 jama nkoaah."

Bisa Kdei replies social media troll's comments

Not long after the X user criticised him, Bisa Kdei came to reply in Twi. The Mansa music coroner ridiculed the comment and questioned if the user wanted him to record church hymns instead of making party songs.

He replied:

"Ɛnka minkɔto hymn?"

Check out the social media post below:

Bisa Kdei's response triggers laughter

Bisa Kdei's response to the troll got other social media users laughing in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

kokc_davido commented:

"Presby hymn anaaa Methodist hymn?😂."

MeduzaaOfficial commented:

"He begs wai. 😂😂😂."

ar_chie_music commented:

"Oh senior abotr3 oo😹."

___Afuah commented:

"😂😂😂😂 bisa no biom."

jayden_wap commented:

"BISA you taya ooo, Oh in Shatta’s voice lol."

efuamiles1 commented:

"Bisa w’enum kasa nyed3 koraaa 😄😄."

freshbryt commented:

"Lipool's champions league come back against Barca 🤣🤣🤣."

Bisa Kdei shares reason behind private wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bisa Kdei explained why he married his wife in a private ceremony.

The highlife singer said he wanted to protect his wife from people's negative opinions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh