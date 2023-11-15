Mohammed Kudus, in a video, taught his teammate Konstantinos Mavropanos some Ghanaian football terms

In the video, the West Ham star mentioned the Ghanaian terms and asked Mavropanos to tell him the meaning

Mavropanos impressed Kudus as he rightly guessed some of the meaning of some of the difficult Ghanaian terms

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus, in a video, took some time off the pitch to teach his Greek teammate, Konstantinos Mavropanos, a few Ghanaian football terms. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the friendship between the players and added a touch of cultural exchange.

Mohammed Kudus, with a big smile on his face, led the language lesson, introducing Konstantinos Mavropanos to some common Ghanaian phrases used in local football. In the video, Kudus playfully mentioned terms like "ball gbe," which translates to football addict, "sulia" for nutmeg, and "dang-belle" for an overhead kick. These terms are a blend of multiple Ghanaian languages like Twi, Ga, and Hausa.

What made the video even more entertaining was Kudus' challenge to Mavropanos to guess the meanings of the terms. To many people's surprise, Mavropanos showed quick thinking as he correctly guessed the meanings of some of the phrases. The joy on both players' faces highlighted the positive atmosphere within the team. Ghanaians were excited to see their languages get an international platform.

Mohammed Kudus warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LOL said:

how did he know sulia

Bowen jnr reacted:

Ghana to the whole wiase

Jolloph commented:

Even the Ghanaians are pronouncing it wrong. Boy333

Yaw heaven said:

I love the way Kudus represents his country. The words had me laughing

Mohammed Kudus wins Goal of the Month award

In another story, reactions have emerged after Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus won West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October.

The 23-year-old Black Stars player earned the coveted title with his impressive strike against Newcastle United.

Many who commented on the achievement of the stunning football star were confident he would win the best goal for November.

