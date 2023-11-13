West Ham United's official TikTok account shared a video of Mohammed Kudus dribbling Nottingham Forest defenders

In the background of the video, they played Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Goodsin, exciting many Ghanaians

Ghanaians in the comment section were impressed by how often the West Ham admin plays Ghanaian songs and teased that the person might be Ghanaian

West Ham United's official TikTok account had social media users buzzing as they shared a video featuring Mohammed Kudus showing his dribbling skills against Nottingham Forest defenders. The short clip not only highlighted Kudus' talent on the field but also caught the attention of fans for another reason, the choice of music.

In the background of the video, the West Ham admin played Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's track, Goodsin. This unexpected musical choice added a touch of excitement, especially for the Ghanaian fanbase, who were quick to express their joy in the comment section.

Ghanaians flooded the comments with praises for the West Ham admin's music selection, expressing their delight at hearing a popular Ghanaian tune on a big platform.` The comment section became a lively space as fans shared their enthusiasm for both Kudus' skills and the catchy Ghanaian soundtrack.

Amid the positive comments, some fans could not resist teasing the West Ham admin, playfully speculating that the person behind the music choice might be Ghanaian themselves.

West Ham United spark reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mcbhillio said:

westham admi know you are a Ghanaian Was3i h) wai

valerianbrakay commented:

God bless this admin. U must come to Ghana so dat we meet n have a drink

reacted:

We LOVE it more when it’s KUDUS video + a Ghanaian SONGS

West Ham play Black Sherif music

In another story, English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was playing in the background of the celebratory footage.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song being used on such a big platform.

