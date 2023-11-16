American rapper Meek Mill has shared yet another exciting experience from his visit to Ghana

In a roundtable discussion with Rick Ross, the rapper admitted that Akufo-Addo was his favourite politician

He justified his claim and advised that future politicians should take a page out of Akufo-Addo's books

American rapper and songwriter, Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill has chosen Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as his favourite politician of all time.

The rapper continues to relish his experience when he visited Ghana last year for the Afro Nation festival held in Ghana.

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on Meek Mill's choice of the president.

Meek Mill talks about Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Rick Ross and Meek Mill demand future politicians emulate Akufo Addo

Meek Mill's arrival in Ghana came with a huge frenzy from bike riding in the streets of Accra, followed by a crowd, to misplacing his phone while entering the Afro Nation event grounds.

According to the rapper, meeting the President of Ghana was the highest point of his life.

As he discussed his experience with label senior and colleague rapper Rick Ross, Meek Mill explained why he held the president in high esteem.

To be able to meet a black president myself and let me in the president's house made me have a lot of confidence in myself and want to be better.

In the video, Rick Ross also advised future politicians and presidents to make themselves available to ordinary citizens and show them some love.

Netizens weigh in on Meek Mill's choice of Akufo Addo as his favourite president

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens talked about Meek Mill's choice.

@wiafe_yaw wrote:

Imagine Addo D going to Philly and hitting up Meek for a link up...

@nenenarh_ quizzed:

Huh?? He no see anybody for the America there, not Obama, not Jay Z?? Ebi Akuffo Addo?

@selebocxx remarked:

Addo D ein image branding for diaspora be something else Herrhh

Meek Mill to return to Ghana with Rick Ross

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill has expressed interest in making his second visit to Ghana, after an explosive first run.

The rapper said he would love to return with Rick Ross and is already looking to recruit a Ghanaian artiste to his record label.

