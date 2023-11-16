Mr Eazi has expressed his views on the growing trend of event organisers not being able to afford talents

In his submission he predicted the future referencing Shatta Wale's stadium concert as a befitting case study

Scores of netizens appreciated Mr Eazi's thought process and for backing Shatta Wale's recent outbursts about performance fees

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur has added his voice to the growing trend of Afrobeats artistes pricing out African show promoters.

Mr Eazi shared his two cents while in an interview with a Nigerian radio station, using Shatta Wale's concert as a case study of what's to happen should the trend continue.

Fans of Shatta Wale hailed Mr Eazi online for justifying Shatta Wale's recent outbursts about the same issues.

Mr Eazi hails Shatta Wale for filling up the stadium last year Photo source: Faceb0ook/MrEazi, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Mr Eazi talks about Shatta Wale's sold-out stadium concert

Mr Eazi in his recent interview confirmed that Shatta Wale charges an arm and a leg for his performance fees.

Realising Shatta Wale's charges, said he bartered with the Ghanaian artiste, freely performing at his sold-out stadium concert in 2022 for him to return the favour.

According to Mr Eazi, this approach by artistes is their way of navigating each other's expensive performance requirements.

In the interview, he advanced that, promoters platforming thriving upcoming artistes instead of always packing shows with A-list artistes could also be an alternative.

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's submission on Shatta Wale's sold-out stadium concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Mr Eazi's new submission.

@just me (flavor ☺️) wrote:

but the music industry still hate him

@Mr Konqueror remarked:

Level don change

@albertbaahamoako said:

some media will come destroy him Wale be big guy

@Abdul Majeed Haroon exclaimed:

For life is our life

Shatta Wale cancels stadium concert after schedule conflict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's Freedom Wave concert at the stadium would not be held this year.

The Ghanaian musician cancelled the show and verbally abused Stonebwoy after realising the event's date clashes with the flagship Bhim Concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh