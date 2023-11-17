Two Chinese nationals engaged in a conversation entirely in Twi, a Ghanaian language, showcasing their impressive language skills and cultural awareness.

A fascinating video on social media featuring two Chinese nationals engaging in a conversation entirely in Twi, a Ghanaian language, has captured the attention and admiration of viewers.

In the video, the pair, identified as Big Ben and Jennifer Li, skillfully communicated in Twi, surprising many with their fluency and grasp of the language.

They exchanged greetings, inquired about each other's well-being, and shared personal details, including their names, ages, and preferences.

A collage of Big Ben and Jennifer Li having an introductory chat in Twi Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

Big Ben, a 25-year-old man, revealed his love for Ghanaian cuisine, expressing a fondness for banku and groundnut soup.

He also mentioned that he enjoys playing oware, a traditional Ghanaian game. Jennifer Li, the female participant, responded positively to Big Ben's introduction, expressing her happiness at meeting him.

The video has garnered widespread attention and praise for the duo's impressive Twi-speaking skills and cultural awareness.

Many social media users commended Big Ben and Jennifer Li for their effort to communicate in Twi, showcasing a cross-cultural connection that transcends linguistic boundaries.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video, which was shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below.

@boykelzz said:

they tried

@ItymerG wrote:

Asem ohh

@Focus_PY said:

OK vhim

@kwakuwale wrote:

You come chop all the frogs finish. Now you like banku

White man in London was captured in the video speaking Twi fluently

Meanwhile, a UK man named Kofi Asante surprised Ghanaians by fluently speaking Twi on a train.

Having lived in Ghana until 1988, he maintained his Twi-speaking skills by conversing with Ghanaians abroad.

Ghanaians were impressed by his Twi proficiency and genuine connection to the language and culture.

American actor Jamie Foxx speaks Twi in a new video

Jamie Foxx, the renowned international movie star and musician, impressed Ghanaians in a viral video by speaking Twi, a popular Ghanaian dialect.

TV presenter Dentaa Amoateng taught Foxx the Twi phrases, and he flawlessly uttered greetings like "eti sɛn" (how are you?) and 'ɛyɛ' (I am fine).

Foxx's perfect pronunciation showcased his adeptness in picking up the Ghanaian language.

Source: YEN.com.gh