Black Stars players were captured eating waakye while on a flight from Ghana to Comoros for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The professional footballers enjoyed their meal as they conversed in the video

Many people guessed the cost of the packs of waakye given them, while others gushed over their favourite players

A video of footballers from Ghana's senior team, the Black Stars, eating waakye from disposable food packs on a flight from Ghana to Comoros has gone viral.

Black Stars players eat waakye on a plane

Footballers of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, were captured enjoying a sumptuous meal of a famous Ghanaian delicacy, waakye.

Gideon Mensah, goalkeeper Ati Zigi, and a few other players were seen eating from the same pack in the video.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was spotted standing and munching on his pack of waakye with his hand.

Meanwhile, the team was en route to Comoros from Ghana for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers match.

Video of Black Stars players eating waakye on their flight from Ghana to Comoros.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Black Stars players eating waakye on their flight from Ghana to Comoros

Ghanaians guessed the cost of the meals given to the Black Stars players, while others gushed over the handsomeness of their favourite player.

Osoo1911 said:

They will come and tell us that one pack cost 100 dollars.

Esifelicia said:

But Ghanaian footballers are fresh

DANNY said:

I swear this waakye is in the budget for 50k each mmoaa.

Believe$45 said:

You people dey enjoy life ooo two days now I no chop

junior‍♂said:

Herr, Gideon make serious too much

Baa Acomy said:

Nima gutter waakye is the best ❤️❤️

Auntie Muni Waakye complains about the economy

YEN.com.gh reported that the owner of Auntie Muni Waakye lamented the current echttps://admin.yen.com.gh/postsonomic hardships and how it has plagued her business.

She talked about how she catered for her children's school fees through Ashesi University without any challenges and how it would be challenging for her now.

Many people were awed that she made that much money from selling waakye.

