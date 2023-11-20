FIFA's official TikTok account shared a video of their volunteer team at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup doing King Promise's Terminator dance

In the background of the video, the Terminator song was embedded, exciting many Ghanaians

Ghanaians in the comments section of the video expressed how excited they were about the video

FIFA's official TikTok account treated its followers to a beautiful video featuring their volunteer team doing the popular Terminator dance by Ghanaian artiste King Promise. The cheerful clip, shared during the FIFA Under 17 World Cup, has sparked excitement among Ghanaians and fans globally.

The video, accompanied by King Promise's Terminator, showed the positive atmosphere surrounding the tournament. The catchy tune and the volunteers' synchronised dance moves have become an instant hit, earning applause from social media users and further enhancing the celebratory vibe of the competition.

Ghanaian fans, in particular, have been quick to express their joy in the comments section of the TikTok post. The embedded Terminator song has made many Ghanaians happy as they appreciated the fusion of their beloved music with the international football event.

This is the second time FIFA is making a video with King Promise's song. Many Ghanaians commented on how the video brought a sense of pride, as the Terminator dance has become a global phenomenon. Watch the video here.

FIFA makes Ghanaians happy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Baddo said:

If this year was a World Cup year there’s no doubt King promise would’ve made it to the opening ceremony

K Oso commented:

KingPromise . Thanks to DanceGod for creating this dance . Ghana

Boy_Lyk_Kobby said:

@fifaworldcup pls invite @iamkingpromise to perform terminator and @dancegodtiktok the creator of the dance ..:it’s gonna be fun ..let’s promote

