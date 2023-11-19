Ghanaian singer King Promise performed at the first annual A.W.A.Y. Festival in Atlanta US

Ghanaian singer King Promise rocked a concert in the US with his hit song Terminator.

King Promise was performing at the first annual A.W.A.Y. Festival on November 18, 2023, organised by Nigerian superstar Davido.

The A.W.A.Y. Festival also included performances by E Cool, Lo Jay, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys, Spinall, T.X.C. and Victony.

The Are We African Yet? Festival is a one-day show conceived to foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world.

Ghanaians online have been expressing excitement at the enduring popularity of the Terminatory song.

Recently, the official TikTok account of FIFA shared a jubilant celebration from an Indonesian player at the ongoing FIFA U 17 World Cup.

The player caught the attention of football fans by performing the popular Terminator dance after scoring a goal.

The TikTok video, shared by FIFA, captured the moment as the young Indonesian talent skillfully executed the dance moves popularised by King Promise's hit song Terminator.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, especially among Ghanaians, who were thrilled to see their country's dance trend make waves on the international football stage.

After that, Indonesian men, in a video, showed off their dance moves to King Promise's famous track, Terminator.

The Ghanaian artiste's hit song seems to have transcended borders, capturing the attention and enthusiasm of the people of Indonesia.

West Ham play Black Sherif's song

In a related story, English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was playing in the background of the celebratory footage.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song used on such a big platform.

