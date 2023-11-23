Black Sherif's first single after his explosive two-pack EP, Take Care Of Yourself, continues to settle down with his fans

The song recently entered the Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart, extending the rapper's global clout

His core fans are impressed by the rapper's steady rise on the global stage and urged him on

Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has unlocked a new Billboard milestone.

News of the 21-year-old rapper's new song, Oh No, entering Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart broke on November 21, 2023.

Fans couldn't hide their joy, as they shared their thoughts on the rapper's success since he began his career only four years ago.

Fans laud Black Sherif's new Billboard milestone

Black Sherif debuts at no. 41 on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart

Black Sherif, the youngest Ghanaian to win a BET HipHop saward, is not a stranger to the Billboard frenzy.

His critically acclaimed debut album The Villain I Never Was, released last year peaked, at the 12th position on Billboard's World Albums chart just beneath WizKid's Made In Lagos.

With Oh No debuting at no. 41 just a few weeks after the song's release, Black Sherif continues to shine on the global stage.

According to music executive Randy Walker, who is the host of MX24 New Music Fridays show, Black Sherif's Billboard strides are befitting of his new status as the latest BET award winner and sees more coming.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's new Billboard milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Black Sherif's Oh No entering into a Billboard chart.

@rillis_wizfresh remarked:

That’s good✌

@Amgrichkhalifa1 said:

Song wey na sm twitter peeps dey trash

@AyiteyPriscilla added:

Congratulations to him. OH NO

