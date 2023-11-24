Nigerian superstar Oxlade has shared his special experience working in Ghana and connecting with some of the country's artistes

The singer opened up about his working relationship with rapper Sarkodie through popular producer Bankuli

Scores of Sarkodie fans applauded Oxlade's sense of appreciation and urged him on

Renowned Nigerian superstar Oxlade has expressed his desire to visit Ghana and work with the country's top artistes.

The singer had nothing but significant praise for the country's talents, especially Sarkodie, who he describes as a "big bro, godfather, and landlord."

In Oxlade's new interview, he relived his experience with Sarkodie, explaining why he accords the Ghanaian rapper much respect.

Oxlade narrates how his relationship with Sarkodie came to being

Oxlade is currently in Ghana, where he says he has written half of the songs in his discography.

According to the singer, who signed with EPIC Records last year, Sarkodie, one of the biggest artistes in Ghana, spotted his talent even way before he became prominent.

The singer, popularly known by Ghanaians for his soothing vocals on Sarkodie's Non-Living Thing, disclosed that he was introduced to Sarkodie through Bankuli, a popular producer and A&R personality from Nigeria.

Oxlade added in the interview that the popular record Non-Living Thing, which made him renowned in Ghana, was his but giving it to Sarkodie was one of the best moves he has ever made in his career.

Netizens react to Oxlade's interview extolling Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as Oxlade extolled Sarkodie in his new interview.

@evanx_okodie remarked:

Reasons why sarkodie will forever remain on top

@skulboyg wrote:

Nigerian artistes are one of the realest people you can find in the world for the past years.

@ProsBshoes1 remarked:

The connections sark has if he sets up a label he’s gonna be Thr Don jazzy of gh

@SIRRock11 exclaimed:

Yh through Bankuli, Sarkodie blew Oxlade in Ghana.E no bi gimmicks which isn't the reality, Sarkodie is that guy.

